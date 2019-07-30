Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

State Treasurer’s Health Plan Blockaded By NC Hospitals

unnamed_0.jpg
David Bjorgen
/

State Treasurer Dale Folwell wants to move the State Health Plan to a government-priced model he calls the Clear Pricing Project. As the debate escalates, the more than 727,000 North Carolinians on the State Health Plan face uncertain healthcare coverage and costs in the new year.

Anita Rao talks with WUNC data reporter Jason deBruyn about the treasurer’s plan to lower the State’s reimbursement expenses. Folwell’s plan would pull back the curtain on pricing information that is currently a trade secret between insurance companies and providers. Hospitals are refusing to sign onto Folwell’s plan, arguing lower disclosed reimbursement rates would hurt their ability to provide quality care. The providers’ association is lobbying for House Bill 184, a bill that temporarily maintains the current private system and requests further study. HB 184 passed the House and is now under Senate review. The debate is splitting the legislature along unfamiliar, non-party lines and Governor Cooper remains undecided as teachers, nurses, and pensioners are left in the dark.

 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsState Health PlanDale FolwellHealth InsuranceHB 184TreasurerHealthcare
Stay Connected
Grant Holub-Moorman
Grant Holub-Moorman coordinates events and North Carolina outreach for WUNC, including a monthly trivia night. He is a founding member of Embodied and a former producer for The State of Things.
See stories by Grant Holub-Moorman
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Related Stories