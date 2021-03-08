-
Marshall Stevens is a simple man.He's one of 279 people who call the Scotland County town of East Laurinburg home. Last election, he won the race for…
-
Aaron “Ronnie” Chatterji is a first-time political candidate, running as a Democrat for the position of North Carolina Treasurer. He knows it is a…
-
The North Carolina Council of State is one of two collective bodies that make up the state’s executive branch. It consists of 10 elected positions,…
-
The North Carolina Council of State is one of two collective bodies that make up the state’s executive branch. It consists of 10 elected positions,…
-
Republican State Treasurer Dale Folwell went to battle with the General Assembly earlier this year over healthcare. He lost the battle, but the war over…
-
State Treasurer Dale Folwell wants to move the State Health Plan to a government-priced model he calls the Clear Pricing Project. As the debate escalates,…
-
State Treasurer Dale Folwell wants to move the State Health Plan to a government-priced model he calls the Clear Pricing Project. As the debate escalates,…
-
Some North Carolina legislators agreed Tuesday to derail pending pricing changes for the state employee health insurance plan that hospital leaders argue…
-
A former North Carolina Supreme Court chief justice and other retired state government workers and teachers aren't exempted from paying health insurance…
-
A three-judge panel of the North Carolina Court of Appeals says a division of the State Treasurer's office acted properly to reduce disability benefits to…