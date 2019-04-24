Using Tons Of Data To Analyze The State Of The Environment In NC

North Carolina Conservation Network just released its first-ever “State of the Environment” report. It includes data analysis, polling and more than 100 indicators that measure the overall well-being of the environment and the people of North Carolina.

The report is broken down into categories including the economy, infrastructure and the social fabric of the state. North Carolina Conservation Network singled out three themes that are central to understanding the state’s environmental future: curbing greenhouse gas emissions, working toward racial equity and building resilience.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Grady McCallie and Jamie Cole from the North Carolina Conservation Network about some of the trends identified in the report. McCallie is the policy director and Cole is the environmental justice, air and materials policy manager.