Environment NC

The Trump administration has said a recent executive order banning offshore drilling that included North Carolina has no legal effect on current...
With the federal government's withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement, state and local governments in North Carolina have set their own ambitious...
A North Carolina environmental group has released a report detailing the potential risks of the Trump administration’s plans to open the nation’s…
Even low levels of lead can cause harm to children, but 22 states, including North Carolina, don’t require schools and day cares to test the levels of…
North Carolina Conservation Network just released its first-ever “State of the Environment” report. It includes data analysis, polling and more than 100…
A bipartisan group of state lawmakers is rolling out a bill that would require school districts and child care facilities to conduct routine testing of…
On Tuesday another hog nuisance lawsuit opened in federal court featuring neighbors of a swine farm in Sampson County who complained of smells and noise…
How does coal ash impact human health? A new review of existing research shows a link between living close to a coal power plant or coal ash pond and…