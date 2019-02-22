Political Junkie Talks NC’s 9th District, Trump’s National Emergency, And More

The North Carolina State Board of Elections is calling for a new vote in the state’s 9th Congressional District. The unanimous decision came after four days of dramatic hearings into allegations of election fraud by the campaign of Republican Mark Harris.

Political Junkie Ken Rudin talks to host Frank Stasio about the latest. They also dig into legal challenges to President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency on the U.S.-Mexico border. A coalition of 16 states filed a lawsuit Monday calling the emergency declaration a disregard of separation of powers principles. Several other lawsuits have been filed so far. And Rudin shares his take on former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s new book tour.