Storm Coverage: Hurricane Florence Batters Eastern North Carolina

Vehicles drive through water from the White Oak River flooding Highway 24 as Hurricane Florence hit Swansboro N.C., Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Tom Copeland
/
AP Photo
Vehicles drive through water from the White Oak River flooding Highway 24 as Hurricane Florence hit Swansboro N.C., Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.

North Carolina is feeling the effects of Hurricane Florence. The major storm is expected to cause catastrophic flooding and long power outages. Host Frank Stasio talks to WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii and WUNC politics reporter Rusty Jacobs for the latest from the governor and on state response.

National Weather Service meteorologist Kathleen Carroll gives updates from the Raleigh office. Spectrum News Reporter Chris Williams, who is stationed along the coast where the hurricane is hitting first, shares what he is seeing on the ground. Stasio also talks to Sarah Moore about what she and her family are feeling. They are in Swansboro and plan to ride out the storm. Kirsten Cook joins the conversation to share her story of evacuating from Boiling Spring Lakes, North Carolina to Atlanta, Georgia.

With many running to higher ground for shelter, Stasio talks to Jerri Jameson, regional communications officer with the Greater Carolinas Region of the American Red Cross about their efforts to keep people safe and administer help and first aid. Stasio gets an update from WHQR reporter Vince Winkel in Wilmington about the impact on the coast. Blue Ridge Public Radio News Director Matt Bush talks about what Western North Carolina is expecting from Hurricane Florence and how people there are preparing. Gary Lackman, a professor of atmospheric science with North Carolina State University, talks about the predicted weather models and what may still be on the way for the Carolinas. Finally Cape Fear Riverkeeper Kemp Burdette talks about how unflowing hog lagoons may pose a real environmental threat. 

Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC's small but intrepid digital news team.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
Jennifer Brookland
Jennifer Brookland is the American Homefront Project Veterans Reporting Fellow. She covers stories about the military and veterans as well as issues affecting the people and places of North Carolina.
Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she's excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
