Storm Coverage: Hurricane Florence Batters Eastern North Carolina

North Carolina is feeling the effects of Hurricane Florence. The major storm is expected to cause catastrophic flooding and long power outages. Host Frank Stasio talks to WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii and WUNC politics reporter Rusty Jacobs for the latest from the governor and on state response.

National Weather Service meteorologist Kathleen Carroll gives updates from the Raleigh office. Spectrum News Reporter Chris Williams, who is stationed along the coast where the hurricane is hitting first, shares what he is seeing on the ground. Stasio also talks to Sarah Moore about what she and her family are feeling. They are in Swansboro and plan to ride out the storm. Kirsten Cook joins the conversation to share her story of evacuating from Boiling Spring Lakes, North Carolina to Atlanta, Georgia.

With many running to higher ground for shelter, Stasio talks to Jerri Jameson, regional communications officer with the Greater Carolinas Region of the American Red Cross about their efforts to keep people safe and administer help and first aid. Stasio gets an update from WHQR reporter Vince Winkel in Wilmington about the impact on the coast. Blue Ridge Public Radio News Director Matt Bush talks about what Western North Carolina is expecting from Hurricane Florence and how people there are preparing. Gary Lackman, a professor of atmospheric science with North Carolina State University, talks about the predicted weather models and what may still be on the way for the Carolinas. Finally Cape Fear Riverkeeper Kemp Burdette talks about how unflowing hog lagoons may pose a real environmental threat.