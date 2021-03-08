-
Updated at 6:50 p.m. on Feb. 17, 2021Freezing rain is expected across central North Carolina starting overnight Wednesday. Duke Energy says the winter…
-
Flooding from heavy rains across North Carolina prompted Gov. Roy Cooper to declare a state of emergency on Friday as searchers looked for a 1-year-old…
-
Many communities in Sally's path will be drenched by 10 to 20 inches of rain, with some areas possibly seeing up to 30 inches. The storm made landfall Wednesday morning in Alabama.
-
Excessive rain from Tropical Storm Isaias caused nearly 3,700 gallons (14,006 liters) of sewage to spill into a river in North Carolina, officials…
-
States including Virginia and Texas have set aside significant money to address flooding. Local officials hope it will help pay for flood prevention projects that the federal government won't fund.
-
New federal flood maps have reclassified thousands of properties in Dare County from high-flood risk areas to lower risk ones called "shaded X zones."The…
-
A new study from North Carolina State University suggests that aging levees across the country might be in worse shape than inspectors realize.Researchers…
-
In 2019, The State of Things met musical visionaries, people fighting to save endangered cultures, and folks who supported their neighbors through another…
-
Historic cities and towns along the Southeastern U.S. coast have survived wars, hurricanes, disease outbreaks and other calamities, but now that sea…
-
Two storms have merged off the coast of North Carolina, causing ocean water and sand to rush across lanes on the only highway connecting the barrier…