North Carolina is feeling the effects of Hurricane Florence. The major storm is expected to cause catastrophic flooding and long power outages. Host Frank…
About 10,000 customers are without electricity in North Carolina after storms associated with Tropical Storm Nate moved across the state.Duke Energy…
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for 17 counties in the eastern and southeastern part of the state today. The heat index could…
Power outage mapCurrent weather conditions & forecastsUpdated at 7:45 a.m., Friday, February 27Duke Energy has set up a day camp of sorts outside the WUNC…
Forecasters say a serious ice storm is headed our way.National Weather Service Meteorologist Mike Moneypenny says conditions could be similar to those of…
Power was still out Friday morning for hundreds of thousands of people in North Carolina after severe storms. A fast-moving system swept across the state…