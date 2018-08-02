Bringing The World Home To You

How Higher Education Policies Made American Women ‘First-Class Citizens'

rose-official_headshot2017_0.jpg
Courtesy of Deondra Rose
/

Many people credit the feminist movement with the striking shift in gender dynamics in the United States over the second half of the 20th century. Women earn college degrees at higher rates than men, and they have also made large political and socioeconomic strides. 

In her new book, Deondra Rose argues that the change for women is not only due to social changes, but also to policy changes put into place at the national level. “Citizens By Degree: Higher Education Policy and the Changing Gender Dynamics of American Citizenship” (Oxford University Press/2018) examines two higher education policies that Rose says were “accidentally egalitarian,” along with Title IX.

Guest host Anita Rao talks to Rose about these policies and how they allowed women to become “first-class citizens.” Rose is an assistant professor of public policy and political science at Duke University.

