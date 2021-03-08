Deondra Rose

-
Republicans outperformed polls in North Carolina and much of the nation in last night’s general election. But many results are still unclear and likely…
-
Republicans outperformed polls in North Carolina and much of the nation in last night’s general election. But many results are still unclear and likely…
-
Super Tuesday narrowed the Democratic presidential field to a race between two men: former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. The…
-
Super Tuesday narrowed the Democratic presidential field to a race between two men: former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. The…
-
2020 is more than a presidential election year — it is also the beginning of a new decade. Does this mean a new era of politics? Host Anita Rao looks…
-
2020 is more than a presidential election year — it is also the beginning of a new decade. Does this mean a new era of politics? Host Anita Rao looks…
-
What political shifts will 2019 bring? Democrats have taken control of the U.S. House of Representatives, while Republicans maintain control of the U.S.…
-
What political shifts will 2019 bring? Democrats have taken control of the U.S. House of Representatives, while Republicans maintain control of the U.S.…
-
North Carolina Republicans lost their supermajority in the General Assembly but declared victory in three competitive U.S. House seats. Meanwhile state…
-
North Carolina Republicans lost their supermajority in the General Assembly but declared victory in three competitive U.S. House seats. Meanwhile state…