The State of Things

A Modern-Day Gold Rush

The Wild Bison truck stop, pictured here at night, is where journalist Maya Rao began her reporting for her non-fiction book 'Great American Outpost.'
Courtesy of Maya Rao
Danny Witt's oil truck being loaded from the tanks. Witt is a former-NC resident who has been working in the Bakken since 2011.
Courtesy of Maya Rao
An abandoned gas station in western North Dakota where a fugitive dumped radioactive oil waste.
Courtesy of Maya Rao

Before 2008, western North Dakota was a faded frontier. The vast and sparsely-populated area had been steadily losing population since the Great Depression. But the discovery of the Bakken oil fields, in combination with new fracking technology, paved the way for what Maya Rao calls a modern-day gold rush.

North Dakota quickly became the fastest-growing state in the country and the nation’s second largest oil producer. It boasted plenty of well-paying jobs and attracted transients from all over.
 

It's one of the most remote areas you can imagine in western North Dakota near the Canadian border. It wasn't until the last decade that advances in fracking and drilling led to an oil rush. It became this hub of America for a while.- Maya Rao

In the new book “Great American Outpost: Dreamers, Mavericks, and the Making of an Oil Frontier,” (PublicAffairs/2018) Rao profiles fortune-seekers ranging from Outer Banks surfer Danny Witt to a British real estate developer who ran a worldwide Ponzi scheme. She looks at how capitalism and industrialization transformed a desolate corner of the United States. Host Frank Stasio talks to journalist and author Maya Rao in advance of her reading at Quail Ridge Books on Wednesday, May 30 at 7 p.m and Scuppernong Books in Greensboro Thursday, May 31 at 7 p.m.

Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006.
