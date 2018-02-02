Political Junkie: The Nunes Memo Released And Fact-Checking The SOTU

Despite warnings from law enforcement, President Donald Trump released the controversial Republican memo on the FBI. He confirmed in an early-morning Tweet that he believes that top officials have “politicized the sacred investigative process.”

Top Democrats disagree, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer who demanded yesterday that Rep. Devin Nunes, R-C.A., author of the report, be pulled from his job as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. Host Frank Stasio talks with Political Junkie Ken Rudin about the significance of this memo to the Trump administration and national security. Plus they fact-check Trump’s first State of the Union address.



