Sen. Tillis Calls For End To Red Wolves Preservation Program

In 1980 red wolves were declared extinct in the wild, but a special program to preserve the population helped stop the species from dying out. Now U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina is asking the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service to terminate the program, and he is not alone in his desire.

In 2015 the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission also requested for the program to be terminated. WUNC Managing Editor Dave Dewitt speaks with host Frank Stasio about the state of red wolf preservation in North Carolina.