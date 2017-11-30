Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Sen. Tillis Calls For End To Red Wolves Preservation Program

red wolf and pup
Brooke Gilley, US Forest Service
/
Flickr - Creative Commons - https://flic.kr/p/rT5zJf
Thom Tillis is calling to end a protection program for red wolves in NC.

In 1980 red wolves were declared extinct in the wild, but a special program to preserve the population helped stop the species from dying out. Now U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina is asking the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service to terminate the program, and he is not alone in his desire. 

In 2015 the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission also requested for the program to be terminated. WUNC Managing Editor Dave Dewitt speaks with host Frank Stasio about the state of  red wolf preservation in North Carolina. 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsDave DewittRed wolvesSenator Thom TillisRed Wolf PreservationRed Wolfred wolf recovery program
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories