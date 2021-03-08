-
A judge has ordered the federal government to come up with a plan to release more endangered red wolves from breeding programs to bolster the dwindling…
-
The Southern Environmental Law Center is suing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over public records related to conservation efforts for red wolves in…
-
Illegal killings and longstanding political resistance have undercut the return of two species of endangered wolves to the wild, frustrating government…
-
In 1980 red wolves were declared extinct in the wild, but a special program to preserve the population helped stop the species from dying out. Now U.S.…
-
-
Wildlife scientists and managers are trying to capture photos of wildlife in every North Carolina county using motion sensing cameras. NC State University…
-
Chris Lucash spent close to three decades working with the endangered red wolf population in North Carolina. He was present when the first wolves were…
-
-
Conservation groups notified the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service today that they intend to sue the federal agency over its management of the Red Wolf…
-
When Virginia Dare, America’s original “anchor baby,” was born on Roanoke Island in the 1500s, top-level predators were everywhere in the area now known…