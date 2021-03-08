-
A federal judge has ordered the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to revise its recovery plan for red wolves.The Center for Biological Diversity sued the…
A panel of top scientists concluded Thursday that the endangered red wolf of the southeastern U.S. is a species unto itself, giving the beleaguered canine…
A federal judge says federal authorities are violating endangered species protections with their plan to shrink the territory of the only wild population…
Conservationists told a federal judge Wednesday that an imminent government plan to shrink the territory of the only red wolves living in the wild would…
The Trump administration announced a proposal Wednesday to shrink the habitat of the only endangered red wolves left in the wild, and to give landowners…
The only wild population of endangered red wolves is unsustainable and could be wiped out within a decade after dwindling to a few dozen, government…
In 1980 red wolves were declared extinct in the wild, but a special program to preserve the population helped stop the species from dying out. Now U.S.…
Residents and interested parties will have a chance to once again weigh in on the future of the wild red wolf population in eastern North Carolina.Almost…
Wildlife scientists and managers are trying to capture photos of wildlife in every North Carolina county using motion sensing cameras. NC State University…