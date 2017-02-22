Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

How The Atlantic Coast Pipeline Could Affect Eastern North Carolina

6767786739_4146981d3d_z.jpg
Public Herald
/
Flickr Creative Commons

  The proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline would span approximately 600 miles across three states. The pipeline is a joint project between Duke Energy, Dominion Energy, Piedmont Natural  Gas and Southern Company .

The last leg of the pipeline would go through eight counties in eastern North Carolina. Supporters of the pipeline claim that the project will be a driving force for manufacturing and economic growth in eastern North Carolina. However, opponents argue that fracking natural gas will harm the environment.

  Host Frank Stasio talks with John Downey, reporter for the Charlotte Business Journal, about the pipeline and its environmental and economic effect.

Tags

The State of ThingsEnvironmentFracking North CarolinaNatural GasFrackingDuke EnergyEnergy PolicyAtlantic Coast PipelineJohn DowneyCharlotte Business JournalThe State of Things
Stay Connected
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio