How The Atlantic Coast Pipeline Could Affect Eastern North Carolina

The proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline would span approximately 600 miles across three states. The pipeline is a joint project between Duke Energy, Dominion Energy, Piedmont Natural Gas and Southern Company .

The last leg of the pipeline would go through eight counties in eastern North Carolina. Supporters of the pipeline claim that the project will be a driving force for manufacturing and economic growth in eastern North Carolina. However, opponents argue that fracking natural gas will harm the environment.

Host Frank Stasio talks with John Downey, reporter for the Charlotte Business Journal, about the pipeline and its environmental and economic effect.