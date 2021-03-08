Energy Policy

-
The state Department of Environmental Quality ordered Duke Energy to excavate six coal ash ponds last week. Duke wanted to leave the ash in place and…
-
The state Department of Environmental Quality ordered Duke Energy to excavate six coal ash ponds last week. Duke wanted to leave the ash in place and…
-
The proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline would span approximately 600 miles across three states. The pipeline is a joint project between Duke Energy, Dominion…
-
The proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline would span approximately 600 miles across three states. The pipeline is a joint project between Duke Energy, Dominion…
-
Climate change and the way we use energy are threats to national security, according to group of U.S. military generals at the nonprofit CNA Corporation.…
-
Climate change and the way we use energy are threats to national security, according to group of U.S. military generals at the nonprofit CNA Corporation.…
-
A member of the council that’s been appointed to advise Gov. Pat McCrory on energy production wants North Carolina’s 20 coastal counties to be guaranteed…
-
Researchers from Duke University and Georgia Tech are seeking to debunk several myths about clean energy in the south. They claim their new study refutes…