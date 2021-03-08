Fracking North Carolina

-
The proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline would span approximately 600 miles across three states. The pipeline is a joint project between Duke Energy, Dominion…
-
The proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline would span approximately 600 miles across three states. The pipeline is a joint project between Duke Energy, Dominion…
-
A superior court judge in Wake County today halted fracking in the state. The court order prohibits the Mining and Energy Commission from accepting or…
-
A superior court judge in Wake County today halted fracking in the state. The court order prohibits the Mining and Energy Commission from accepting or…
-
The North Carolina House of Representatives approved a controversial measure that could exempt the state from creating its own air-quality standards for…
-
The commission tasked with drafting the rules for hydraulic fracturing in North Carolina is considering some small changes. The Mining and Energy…
-
New research from Duke University's Energy Initiative shows that revenue from oil and gas drilling tends to cover its costs to local governments.Policy…
-
Earlier this year, a new law lifted the ban on fracking, or hydraulic fracturing, in North Carolina. Legislators said fracking permits could be issued as…
-
Earlier this year, a new law lifted the ban on fracking, or hydraulic fracturing, in North Carolina. Legislators said fracking permits could be issued as…
-
Big news came out this week about fracking: Duke scientists have found that natural gas wells used in fracking caused contamination in eight drinking…