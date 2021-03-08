-
The developers of the now-canceled Atlantic Coast Pipeline have laid out plans for how they want to go about unwinding the work that was done for the…
Construction of the planned 600-mile underground pipeline is already behind schedule. Protests and bureaucratic hurdles plague the Atlantic Coast…
Gov. Roy Cooper’s handing of the permit process for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline is under scrutiny. New information from public records requests raises…
Author Daniel Raimi began his journey studying natural gas and oil development in Durham. While interning at a state agency, he wrote a report about the…
When Dominion Energy applied for approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to build the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, the publicly-unveiled plan…
In many homes across the state, residents come home from work, turn on their lights, run their dishwashers and watch television or browse the Internet.…