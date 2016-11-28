Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Cultivating Cultural Roots Into A Career: Meet Michelle Lanier

1 of 4
Michelle Lanier is the director of the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission. Here she is as a young girl finding the rhythm. Music and dance have been important fixtures in her life from a very young age.
Michelle Lanier
2 of 4
Michelle Lanier with her daughter and inspiration Eden, a 14-year-old who attends Riverside High School in Durham.
Michelle Lanier
3 of 4
Michelle Lanier with funk and soul jazz saxophonist Maceo Parker. His story is one of many captured in the African American Music Trails of Eastern North Carolina.
Michelle Lanier
4 of 4
Anne Caution, Michelle Lanier's maternal grandmother and mentor.
Michelle Lanier

Note: This program is a rebroadcast. It originally aired May 2, 2016.  

Michelle Lanier’s roots in North Carolina are so deep that she describes “every branch of her family tree having at least a sapling that crosses into the state.” She has a great-grandparent who preached at the oldest black Episcopal church in the state, one who was salesmen on Durham’s Black Wall Street, and one who helped establish the state’s first black high school.  

'One of the reasons I am on this earth is to bear witness to the stories of others'

From a young age, Michelle Lanier has been curious about her roots and how history and culture shape the world around her. She did a monologue on Rosa Parks in 5th grade, attended a makeshift weekend school on African-American history in high school, and was mentored by important leaders in South Carolina’s historic Gullah community. In her adult life, she has turned her deep curiosity about the world into a profession. She has served as the curator of multicultural initiatives for the state’s historic sites, taught classes about oral history at Duke University, and now directs the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Michelle Lanier about the forces that shape her, and how she aims to continue her family’s legacy of civic engagement in North Carolina.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsMichelle LanierGullahGullah-GeecheeNorth Carolina African American Heritage CommissionDuke UniversityAfrican-American HistoryBlack Wall StreetBlack HistoryBlack CultureNorth Carolina HistorySOT Meet Series
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio