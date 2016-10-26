Bringing The World Home To You

Josh Stein Competes For An Open Spot As Attorney General

An image of former state senator Josh Stein
Courtesy of Josh Stein
/

Democrat Josh Stein and Republican Buck Newton are vying for the open seat left by Attorney General Roy Cooper who stepped down to run for governor.

Stein served as Senior Deputy Attorney General for Consumer Protection under Cooper from 2001 to 2008. He is the former minority whip in the state Senate where he represented Wake County. The latest polls show Stein leading Newton.

Stein has outraised Newton, and has spent more money on television ads. Attorney General Cooper refused to defend HB2 in federal court, raising questions about whether the next attorney general will defend the controversial law. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Stein about his platform and priorities. Senator Newton was invited to appear on the program and declined.

Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
