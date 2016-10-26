Josh Stein Competes For An Open Spot As Attorney General

Democrat Josh Stein and Republican Buck Newton are vying for the open seat left by Attorney General Roy Cooper who stepped down to run for governor.

Stein served as Senior Deputy Attorney General for Consumer Protection under Cooper from 2001 to 2008. He is the former minority whip in the state Senate where he represented Wake County. The latest polls show Stein leading Newton.

Stein has outraised Newton, and has spent more money on television ads. Attorney General Cooper refused to defend HB2 in federal court, raising questions about whether the next attorney general will defend the controversial law.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Stein about his platform and priorities. Senator Newton was invited to appear on the program and declined.