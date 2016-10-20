Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Aftermath Of Hurricane Matthew

The town of Princeville, North Carolina was established by freed slaves after the Civil War, and it is the oldest town incorporated by African-Americans in the United States. Hurricane Matthew put the town underwater, but leaders there are vowing to rebuild and reclaim the historical place. Members of the National Guard are pumping millions of gallons of water back into the Tar River while residents wait to see if anything is salvageable. 

Host Frank Stasio speaks with WUNC reporter Leoneda Inge about her time reporting in Princeville. Plus, WUNC reporter Jess Clark talks about the latest on flood recovery efforts in Robeson County, where schools will remain closed the rest of this week. Clark spoke with students and teachers about efforts to get kids back in school and establish normalcy in the wake of devastation.

