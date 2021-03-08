-
Wyvis Oxendine Sr. — or Senior as he was affectionately known — was a longtime Robeson County educator, community organizer, county commissioner and entrepreneur. He died of COVID-19 in January at age 74.
-
The chairman of North Carolina's Lumbee Tribe says that the tribe will not be getting federal recognition this year.Legislation to federally recognize the…
-
In the final countdown to Election Day, the Trump and Biden campaigns turned attention to a swath of land just north of the South Carolina border and to…
-
Robeson County has been frequently inundated by hurricanes and flooding. When COVID-19 hit that community, it hit it hard. As its residents navigated…
-
In the final days before the election, both the Trump and Biden campaigns are trying their luck at courting a last few votes. They are hoping Lumbee…
-
South of Fayetteville along I-95 is North Carolina’s outlier county. It is one of the most diverse and poorest of the hundred. But, like the state as a…
-
South of Fayetteville along I-95 is North Carolina’s outlier county. It is one of the most diverse and poorest of the hundred. But, like the state as a…
-
As we work to gain perspective during this crisis, we may find ourselves searching our personal and collective memories for precedents, stories or myths…
-
As we work to gain perspective during this crisis, we may find ourselves searching our personal and collective memories for precedents, stories or myths…
-
Summers were spent at his father’s gas station. Charles Townsend met all sorts of folks while manning the ice house. In the muggy lowlands of Robeson…