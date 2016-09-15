National Political Roundup

Lawmakers returned to Capitol Hill last week for a short session before the November election. Their priorities include passing a spending bill to avert another government shutdown and coming up with a funding plan to fight the Zika virus. The pressure is on to adjourn the session quickly to allow embattled incumbents, like North Carolina’s Sen. Richard Burr, time to campaign in their home states.



Host Frank Stasio talks with Geoff Bennett, senior Washington reporter for Time Warner Cable News, about the latest from Washington D.C.



