Growing Up In 'Another Brooklyn'

In the late 1960s, Jacqueline Woodson and her family moved north from the segregated South to Brooklyn, New York.

It was a racially formative time and place that would later be known as the last wave of the Great Migration.

But at the time, Jacqueline simply knew Brooklyn as home. It was the place where she and her friends grew from children into adults, and shared the best and worst of a city that had become a vibrant destination for people of color.

That coming-of-age story provides much of the inspiration for Jacqueline's new book, "Another Brooklyn" (HarperCollins/2016), a novel written in vivid poetic vignettes about a teenager growing up in 1970s Brooklyn.

