-
In the late 1960s, Jacqueline Woodson and her family moved north from the segregated South to Brooklyn, New York.It was a racially formative time and…
-
In the late 1960s, Jacqueline Woodson and her family moved north from the segregated South to Brooklyn, New York.It was a racially formative time and…
-
Award-winning author Jacqueline Woodson grew up Greenville, S.C. during the '60s and ‘70s. During this period of her life, Woodson was very aware of the…
-
Award-winning author Jacqueline Woodson grew up Greenville, S.C. during the '60s and ‘70s. During this period of her life, Woodson was very aware of the…