Chris Lucash spent close to three decades working with the endangered red wolf population in North Carolina. He was present when the first wolves were released back into the wild in the late 1980s and helped support the wild population as it grew to its peak in the 2000s.

In June of 2015, Lucash was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease, and he passed away just one year later.

The forthcoming documentary "Staring Down Fate" follows Lucash in the last year of his life as he grapples with knowledge that the program he helped build may be coming to an end. It also explores potential causes of ALS, including environmental pollutants that he was exposed to in his daily work.

Host Frank Stasio previews the project with filmmaker Jeff Mittelstadt.

Check out the trailer: