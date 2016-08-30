Bringing The World Home To You

SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Staring Down Fate

Chris Lucash, a federal wildlife biologist, stands on a pile of logs in northeastern North Carolina. The documentary 'Staring Down Fate,' tells Chris's story and traces the last year of his life after he received a diagnosis of Lou Gehrig's disease.
Jeffrey Mittelstadt, WildSides
Chris plays chess with his son, Noah, on a day out with the family; including his daughters Amie and Eden and his wife Alisa.
Jeffrey Mittelstadt, WildSides
Chris eventually needed a cane and later leg braces to walk as ALS affects his motor neurons. His experience with ALS and his work with the red wolf program are documented in the forthcoming film 'Staring Down Fate.'
Jeffrey Mittelstadt, WildSides
Chris holds a red wolf pup in the wild as he and his colleague prepare to take a blood sample and insert identifier chips into the pups from this wild den.
Jeffrey Mittelstadt, WildSides
Chris' son, Noah, stands on top of his father's truck and watches as Chris releases a pair of red wolves back into the wild.
Jeffrey Mittelstadt, WildSides

Chris Lucash spent close to three decades working with the endangered red wolf population in North Carolina. He was present when the first wolves were released back into the wild in the late 1980s and helped support the wild population as it grew to its peak in the 2000s.

In June of 2015, Lucash was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease, and he passed away just one year later.

The forthcoming documentary "Staring Down Fate" follows Lucash in the last year of his life as he grapples with knowledge that the program he helped build may be coming to an end. It also explores potential causes of ALS, including environmental pollutants that he was exposed to in his daily work.

Host Frank Stasio previews the project with filmmaker Jeff Mittelstadt.

Check out the trailer: 

