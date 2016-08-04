Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Tar Heels Of Team USA

United States' Kyrie Irving (10) drives to the basket as China's Wang Zhelin, center left, defends during the second half of an exhibition basketball game Tuesday, July 26, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. Irving is former Duke University basketball player.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
U.S. coach Mike Krzyzewski watches during the second half of the team's exhibition basketball game against Venezuela on Friday, July 29, 2016, The United States won 80-45.
Paul Beaty
United States Kyrie Irving, right, shoots over China's Zhao Jiwei during the first half of an exhibition basketball game, Tuesday, July 26, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
Marco Jose Sanchez

The 2016 Summer Olympics kick off in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil tomorrow.

This year, dozens of athletes with connections to North Carolina are competing in events ranging from basketball, track, and swimming to air rifle and canoe slalom.

Basketball players Harrison Barnes and Kyrie Irving are part of the star-studded men’s basketball team coached by Duke University’s Mike Krzyzewski, and women’s soccer player Tobin Heath will be playing with the hopes of winning a third gold medal.

Guest host Adam Hochberg talks with UNC-Chapel Hill student journalists Jessica Coates and Louis Fernandez, Jr. about NC athletes to watch for and the scene inside the Olympic village. They are part of a team of 25 student journalists covering the games in Rio.

