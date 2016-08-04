The Tar Heels Of Team USA

The 2016 Summer Olympics kick off in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil tomorrow.

This year, dozens of athletes with connections to North Carolina are competing in events ranging from basketball, track, and swimming to air rifle and canoe slalom.

Basketball players Harrison Barnes and Kyrie Irving are part of the star-studded men’s basketball team coached by Duke University’s Mike Krzyzewski, and women’s soccer player Tobin Heath will be playing with the hopes of winning a third gold medal.

Guest host Adam Hochberg talks with UNC-Chapel Hill student journalists Jessica Coates and Louis Fernandez, Jr. about NC athletes to watch for and the scene inside the Olympic village. They are part of a team of 25 student journalists covering the games in Rio.