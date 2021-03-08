-
Saxophone master and Durham resident Branford Marsalis has never shied away from a challenge when it comes to tackling music. In 2008, the jazz legend…
-
The complaint to the International Criminal Court comes as the country registers more than 87,000 deaths and 2.4 million confirmed cases.
-
Caique Vidal’s voice is robust and unequivocal over driving percussion and horn sections. In harmony with his band Batuque, the sound is rambunctious yet…
-
Caique Vidal’s voice is robust and unequivocal over driving percussion and horn sections. In harmony with his band Batuque, the sound is rambunctious yet…
-
Over the course of two decades, church leaders of the Word of Faith Fellowship in Spindale, North Carolina manipulated and abused congregants from Brazil,…
-
Over the course of two decades, church leaders of the Word of Faith Fellowship in Spindale, North Carolina manipulated and abused congregants from Brazil,…
-
The 2016 Summer Olympics kick off in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil tomorrow.This year, dozens of athletes with connections to North Carolina are competing in…
-
The 2016 Summer Olympics kick off in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil tomorrow.This year, dozens of athletes with connections to North Carolina are competing in…