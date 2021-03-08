-
Morgan Wootten is one of the most successful coaches in high school basketball history. Those from the Washington metro area may remember him for the…
The 2016 Summer Olympics kick off in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil tomorrow.This year, dozens of athletes with connections to North Carolina are competing in…
In men's college basketball, last night's Carolina-Duke game lived up to all the pre-game hype. After leading for most of the game, the Tar Heels lost to…
Duke is again champion of the college basketball world. The Blue Devils topped Wisconsin 68-63 last night in Indianapolis, claiming the fifth men’s…
In the National Collegiate Athletic Association men's basketball tournament, Duke is headed to the Final Four for the 16th time. They had a 66-52 win over…
Duke Men's Basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski now has one thousand career victories.The Blue Devils defeated St. John's yesterday in New York City, 77-68.…
This weekend, Duke's legendary basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski, or Coach K, might net his 1,000th career win, and there is a lot of buzz.The team will…
Mike Krzyzewski leads the Duke men's basketball team into Madison Square Garden this weekend. The legendary Coach K is simply treating it as the 19th game…