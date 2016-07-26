Hollywood Screenwriter Comes Home To Cary

This show originally aired on May 27, 2016.

As a kid growing up in Raleigh Leon Capetanos never imagined that he’d spend most of his life out West. He was an aspiring poet and studied writing at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. After participating in a talent program in Hollywood, he got a call from Universal Studios to join their writing department, and his career took off from there.

His screenwriting credits include “Moscow on the Hudson” “Down and Out in Beverly Hills” and “Moon Over Parador.” But in 2004, after more than three decades in Hollywood, Capetanos decided it was time to return home. Capetanos now lives with his family in Cary and recently penned the novel “The Time Box” (Owl Canyon Press/2015). Host Frank Stasio talks with Leon Capetanos about his career in Hollywood, and his debut novel that tells the story of 12-year-old Tommy Johnson.

Capetanos leads a workshop about turning novels into screenplays