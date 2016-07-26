Bringing The World Home To You

Hollywood Screenwriter Comes Home To Cary

Leon Capetanos went to undergraduate and graduate school at UNC-Chapel Hill. Here he is in Tivoli.
Leon Capetanos had a successful screenwriting career ien Hollywood for more than three decades. Here is is in his home office in Los Angeles.
After more than three decades in Hollywood, Leon Capetanos moved home to Cary and recently penned his debut novel 'The Time Box.'
This show originally aired on May 27, 2016.

As a kid growing up in Raleigh Leon Capetanos never imagined that he’d spend most of his life out West. He was an aspiring poet and studied writing at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. After participating in a talent program in Hollywood, he got a call from Universal Studios to join their writing department, and his career took off from there.


His screenwriting credits include “Moscow on the Hudson” “Down and Out in Beverly Hills” and “Moon Over Parador.” But in 2004, after more than three decades in Hollywood, Capetanos decided it was time to return home.

Capetanos now lives with his family in Cary and recently penned the novel “The Time Box” (Owl Canyon Press/2015). Host Frank Stasio talks with Leon Capetanos about his career in Hollywood, and his debut novel that tells the story of 12-year-old Tommy Johnson.

 Capetanos leads a workshop about turning novels into screenplays at Barnes & Noble in Cary on Sunday, June 12 at noon. 

