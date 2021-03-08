-
Mickey Rooney’s Hollywood acting career began in the 1930s. He starred as an all-American teenager in the Andy Hardy series.He was Judy Garland's partner…
Some of the most popular films in our nation’s cinematic history are about the life, culture and customs of the American South. “Gone With the Wind” — the…
Hollywood loves to feed us stories of good friendships and happy endings. At first glance, "The Best of Enemies" seems to fit that mold. The film tells…
For decades, Hollywood has reigned as an industry that offers entertainment for mass audiences.In his new book “Hollywood Aesthetic: Pleasure in American…
This show originally aired on May 27, 2016.As a kid growing up in Raleigh Leon Capetanos never imagined that he’d spend most of his life out West. He was…
Most movies are sources of adventure and excitement, but some films can also be a source of temptation. Whether a movie was off-limits by your parents or…