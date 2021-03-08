Young Adult Fiction

-
Bree Matthews is a 16-year-old girl with a desire to separate herself from her old life after her mother’s passing. While attending a residential program…
In the U.S. as well as around the world, skin color has long been associated with social perceptions of beauty, intellect and class. Studies have shown…
When Victoria Lee first wrote “The Fever King” (2019/Skyscape), they did not intend to predict the future. Rather, they hoped to explore our habit of…
What if the United States built walls along its borders with Mexico and Canada? That is the premise of a new, young adult dystopian novel that imagines…
This show originally aired on May 27, 2016.As a kid growing up in Raleigh Leon Capetanos never imagined that he’d spend most of his life out West. He was…
Ursula Vernon considers herself a “creator of oddities,” but she fell into this career by accident.Her mother was a professional artist, so the artistic…