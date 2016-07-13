Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Lesser Known Legislation Of 2016

North Carolina legislative building
Dave DeWitt
/
WUNC
N.C. General Assembly

​North Carolina's House Bill 2 and the state budget dominated the headlines during this year's legislative short session. But the bills that got less attention could also have a huge impact across the state.

One of them places regulations on the footage caught by police body cameras, and declares those tapes are not public records. That same bill also establishes the first statewide needle exchange program.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC capitol reporter Jorge Valencia about the lesser known pieces of legislation that made their way through the General Assembly this year.

Tags

