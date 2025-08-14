Durham's offering free Wi-Fi access to low-income households for a limited time. Here's how to apply

If you or someone you know living in Durham can't afford internet access or is having difficulty paying for reliable internet, a new local government program can help.

The city and county announced that 600 MiFi internet hotspots will be given free of charge to eligible low-income households.

“Internet access is essential for success in today’s world,” Patrice Carroll, Durham's digital inclusion program manager, said in a news release. “Access to affordable, reliable internet isn’t a luxury anymore. It’s a necessity for school, work, and daily life. This program helps make sure every Durham resident has the tools they need to connect, learn, and thrive.”

Reliable internet access is one of factors to closing the racial wealth gap in the U.S., according to the Samuel DuBois Cook Center on Social Equity at Duke University.

The "digital divide" means many people don't have access to internet for job searching, education and other essential resources,

The initiative is funded with $211,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds designated to states during the COVID-19 pandemic.

How to Apply

The application is available at this link in English and Spanish through Nov. 2025, or until funds run out.

The devices will be distributed starting September 2025.

Who qualifies?

Eligible applicants must:



Live in a low-income household or participate in certain income-based assistance programs.

Be at least 18 years old.

Provide a photo ID and proof of eligibility.

More details on what kind of qualifying documents are needed and how to submit them are available on Durham's MiFi hotspot webpage.

More information is also available by email, or by calling 919-560-4122, ext. 33260.

