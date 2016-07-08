Week Of Violence Devastates Law Enforcement And Communities Of Color

Five law enforcement officers were killed last night in Dallas. The murders happened at a protest in response to the killing of two black men this week by law enforcement officers.

On Tuesday, police shot and killed Alton Sterling while they held him down at a convenience store in Baton Rouge, La.

On Wednesday, Philando Castile was shot and killed in his car near St. Paul, Minn. Castile's fiancé said he was reaching into his pocket for his identification when he was shot.

The shootings have revived questions about the relationships between communities of color and their police forces.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Leoneda Inge, WUNC's race and southern culture reporter, about the latest. He continues the conversation with Wayne Scott, Greensboro's chief of police, Wizdom Powell, associate professor in the Department of Health Behavior at the UNC-Chapel Hill Gillings School of Global Public Health, and Michael Harriot, regular contributor to Ebony magazine and The Root, about the aftermath of this week's shootings.