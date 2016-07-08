Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Week Of Violence Devastates Law Enforcement And Communities Of Color

Photo of a police officer following the Dallas shooting
AP Photo/LM Otero
/
A Dallas police officer, who did not want to be identified, takes a moment as she guards an intersection in the early morning after a shooting in downtown Dallas, Friday, July 8, 2016.

Five law enforcement officers were killed last night in Dallas. The murders happened at a protest in response to the killing of two black men this week by law enforcement officers.

On Tuesday, police shot and killed Alton Sterling while they held him down at a convenience store in Baton Rouge, La.

On Wednesday, Philando Castile was shot and killed in his car near St. Paul, Minn. Castile's fiancé said he was reaching into his pocket for his identification when he was shot.

The shootings have revived questions about the relationships between communities of color and their police forces.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Leoneda Inge, WUNC's race and southern culture reporter, about the latest. He continues the conversation with Wayne Scott, Greensboro's chief of police, Wizdom Powell, associate professor in the Department of Health Behavior at the UNC-Chapel Hill Gillings School of Global Public Health, and Michael Harriot, regular contributor to Ebony magazine and The Root, about the aftermath of this week's shootings.

Tags

The State of ThingsAlton SterlingPhilando CastileDallasBaton RougeSt. PaulShootingsPolice OfficersRace RelationsLeoneda IngeWayne ScottGreensboro Police DepartmentWizdom PowellUNC Chapel HillGillings School of Global Public HealthMichael HarriotThe State of ThingsPolice Brutality#BlackLivesMatter
Stay Connected
Laura Lee
Laura Lee was the managing editor of The State of Things until mid February 2017. Born and raised in Monroe, North Carolina, Laura returned to the Old North state in 2013 after several years in Washington, DC. She received her B.A. in political science and international studies from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2002 and her J.D. from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law in 2007.
See stories by Laura Lee
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
See stories by Will Michaels
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories