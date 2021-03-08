-
The North Carolina Child Fatality Task Force voted Wednesday to recommend that the General Assembly support a statewide firearm safety initiative. That…
-
An organization in south Durham continues its work to curb the number of shootings, killings and other violent crime in the city. Bull City United is…
-
Amy Pittman learned on her first day in jail to bottle up her grief. As soon as she arrived, guards took her shoelaces so she wouldn't try to hang…
-
Five law enforcement officers were killed last night in Dallas. The murders happened at a protest in response to the killing of two black men this week by…
-
Five law enforcement officers were killed last night in Dallas. The murders happened at a protest in response to the killing of two black men this week by…