Gillings School of Global Public Health

-
When Ella Dawson got diagnosed with genital herpes, she felt like her body betrayed her. Herpes was something dirty, something bad that happened to other…
-
When Ella Dawson got diagnosed with genital herpes, she felt like her body betrayed her. Herpes was something dirty, something bad that happened to other…
-
Teen birth rates in North Carolina are at a historic low, according to a statistical brief from the State Center for Health Statistics. For teenagers aged…
-
Teen birth rates in North Carolina are at a historic low, according to a statistical brief from the State Center for Health Statistics. For teenagers aged…
-
Five law enforcement officers were killed last night in Dallas. The murders happened at a protest in response to the killing of two black men this week by…
-
Five law enforcement officers were killed last night in Dallas. The murders happened at a protest in response to the killing of two black men this week by…
-
Supporters of North Carolina's House Bill 2 say it protects public health and safety by requiring people to use public restrooms that correspond to the…
-
Supporters of North Carolina's House Bill 2 say it protects public health and safety by requiring people to use public restrooms that correspond to the…
-
Water contamination in Flint, Mich., is perhaps the most prominent minority health crisis in America right now. It is affecting a majority…
-
Water contamination in Flint, Mich., is perhaps the most prominent minority health crisis in America right now. It is affecting a majority…