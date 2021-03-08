-
Forty-one years ago next month, a group of Ku Klux Klansmen and members of the American Nazi Party shot and killed five people at an anti-Klan march in…
Updated at 3:50 p.m. on October 7, 2020The Greensboro City Council has voted to apologize for the city's role in one of the most violent events in its…
The Greensboro City Council will consider stricter requirements for police officers…
After a national search, Greensboro hired a new police chief from within the department's ranks. Chief Brian James, who formally began his new role on…
Residents of Greensboro have been offering a wide range of opinions on who should be the city's next police chief. They've been offered during a series of…
The death of Marcus Deon Smith was declared a homicide by the state medical examiner’s office. Within hours of this news, a Guilford County superior court…
Two recent law enforcement interventions in Greensboro and Winston-Salem have prompted questions about police use of force. In Greensboro, Marcus Deon…
Like many other law enforcement agencies around the country, the Greensboro Police Department is working to improve community relations while facing a…