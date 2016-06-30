Bringing The World Home To You

Deep Dive On The Student Debt Crisis

Millions of Americans graduate with student loans. Combined, 42 million Americans owe $1.3 trillion in student debt.

Forty-two million people in the United States owe $1.3 trillion in student debt, according to a recent report from Reveal radio program in conjunction with the Center for Investigative Reporting.

In 2014 in North Carolina, 61 percent of students graduating from public and private four-year institutions graduated with loans amounting to an average of $25,000 per individual, according to The Project on Student Debt. The privatization of Sallie Mae and the continued disinvestment in public higher education at the state level contribute to the problem.

Host Frank Stasio talks with senior reporter Lance Williams, co-author of the report “Who Got Rich Off The Student Debt Crisis.” He is also joined by Ashley Dale, a 51-year-old Raleigh software operator with a student loan balance of $78,000.

