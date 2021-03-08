-
For years, clients who sought treatment for addiction at a North Carolina-based rehab program found themselves in a system of exploitative labor,…
For years, a drug rehab program in North Carolina sent people with addictions to work for free as caregivers for elderly and disabled patients, often with…
Starting in the 1930s, the Federal Housing Administration practiced a policy called redlining, which permitted banks to deny loans to particular…
Eddie Wise comes from a family of farmers who worked the land for three generations. He and his wife Dorothy had dreams of raising animals together, so…
Thomas Barrack is a real estate mogul and President Donald Trump’s good friend. He built a housing empire by swooping in and purchasing foreclosed homes…
Wildfires continue to sweep through the Southeastern United States. More than 28,000 fires have burned approximately 1.5 million acres of land in the…