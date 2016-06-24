Brett Harris Shines On 'Up In The Air'

Durham-based singer-songwriter Brett Harris didn't grow up in a musical family, but he has found one in the Triangle.

Harris is a touring member of The dB's and a core member of Big Star’s Third, a group that recreated '70s rock group Big Star’s album “Third” with live on-stage performances. In his new solo album, “Up in the Air,” Harris lets his strengths as a songwriter and storyteller shine on an original set of indie-pop songs.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Brett Harris about the album and he performs live in studio. Harris will be performing at Kings Barcade in Raleigh tonight at 9 p.m. and at The Grey Eagle in Asheville at 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 29.