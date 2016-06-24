Bringing The World Home To You

Brett Harris Shines On 'Up In The Air'

photo of Brett Harris
Jeremy Lange
/
Brett Harris recently released his latest album, "Up in the Air."

Durham-based singer-songwriter Brett Harris didn't grow up in a musical family, but he has found one in the Triangle.

Harris is a touring member of The dB's and a core member of Big Star’s Third, a group that recreated '70s rock group Big Star’s album “Third” with live on-stage performances. In his new solo album, “Up in the Air,” Harris lets his strengths as a songwriter and storyteller shine on an original set of indie-pop songs.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Brett Harris about the album and he performs live in studio. Harris will be performing at Kings Barcade in Raleigh tonight at 9 p.m. and at The Grey Eagle in Asheville at 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 29.

Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
