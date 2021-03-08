Kings Barcade

-
Durham-based singer-songwriter Brett Harris didn't grow up in a musical family, but he has found one in the Triangle.Harris is a touring member of The…
-
Durham-based singer-songwriter Brett Harris didn't grow up in a musical family, but he has found one in the Triangle.Harris is a touring member of The…
-
Up-and-coming standup comic Eric Trundy says that comedy saved his life, and he means that in the most literal sense of the words. His childhood was…
-
Up-and-coming standup comic Eric Trundy says that comedy saved his life, and he means that in the most literal sense of the words. His childhood was…