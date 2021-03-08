-
Wendell Tabb spent much of his life training for a career as a stage actor. So when an opportunity arose to teach drama at Hillside High School in Durham,…
Why do some students succeed while others do not? This question has stumped teachers, school administrators, and education policy professionals who try to…
All North Carolina high school students will be graded on a 10-point scale starting next school year, a change State Board of Education members approved…
In the last few years, Chase Lewis has patented two life-saving inventions, been a finalist in five national science competitions, and earned the…
In North Carolina, all public schools are required to grade students on a seven-point scale. That means you get an A if you score between a 93 and 100,…
Many studies show that students in rural counties are less likely to go to college, especially four-year or private institutions. Faced with that reality,…
A team from Durham's North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics joined 23 other schools over the weekend to compete in the 2014 National Science…
The Hillside High School Marching Hornets is one of the premier marching bands in the state. The Durham band hails from one of North Carolina's only…