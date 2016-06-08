Primary Results And Analysis

North Carolina held its second primary of the year Tuesday and voters cast their ballots for representatives in Congress and a seat on the state's highest judiciary.

In a faceoff between two incumbent members of Congress, George Holding won the 2nd District's GOP nomination, defeating fellow Republican representative Renee Ellmers. And gun shop owner Ted Budd won his first ever political race, beating out 16 other competitors for the Republican spot in the 13th District.

And Hillary Clinton says she has made history by taking the Democratic presidential nomination, but Bernie Sanders’ supporters say the call is premature.

Guest host Phoebe Judge talks with political junkie Ken Rudin, WUNC capitol bureau chief Jeff Tiberii and WUNC capitol reporter Jorge Valencia about the results.