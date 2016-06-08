Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Primary Results And Analysis

Voters across North Carolina cast their ballots for representatives in Congress and a seat on the state's highest judiciary Tuesday.

North Carolina held its second primary of the year Tuesday and voters cast their ballots for representatives in Congress and a seat on the state's highest judiciary.

In a faceoff between two incumbent members of Congress, George Holding won the 2nd District's GOP nomination, defeating fellow Republican representative Renee Ellmers. And gun shop owner Ted Budd won his first ever political race, beating out 16 other competitors for the Republican spot in the 13th District.

And Hillary Clinton says she has made history by taking the Democratic presidential nomination, but Bernie Sanders’ supporters say the call is premature.

Guest host Phoebe Judge talks with political junkie Ken Rudin, WUNC capitol bureau chief Jeff Tiberii and WUNC capitol reporter Jorge Valencia about the results.

Laura Lee
Laura Lee was the managing editor of The State of Things until mid February 2017. Born and raised in Monroe, North Carolina, Laura returned to the Old North state in 2013 after several years in Washington, DC. She received her B.A. in political science and international studies from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2002 and her J.D. from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law in 2007.
See stories by Laura Lee
Phoebe Judge
Phoebe Judge is an award-winning journalist whose work has been featured on a numerous national radio programs. She regularly conducts interviews and anchors WUNC's broadcast of Here & Now. Previously, Phoebe served as producer, reporter and guest host for the nationally distributed public radio program The Story. Earlier in her career, Phoebe reported from the gulf coast of Mississippi. She covered the BP oil spill and the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina for Mississippi Public Broadcasting and National Public Radio. Phoebe's work has won multiple Edward R. Murrow and Associated Press awards. Phoebe was born and raised in Chicago and is graduate of Bennington College and the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies.
See stories by Phoebe Judge
