-
The North Carolina Board of Elections will not force counties to use hand-marked paper ballots in upcoming elections. The new board chair Damon Circosta…
-
The North Carolina Board of Elections will not force counties to use hand-marked paper ballots in upcoming elections. The new board chair Damon Circosta…
-
A bill to move up future primary elections for president and statewide offices in North Carolina could wind up on Gov. Roy Cooper's desk this week if one…
-
North Carolinians could vote earlier than usual in future primary elections for president and statewide offices.A House committee voted Thursday for a…
-
North Carolina held its second primary of the year Tuesday and voters cast their ballots for representatives in Congress and a seat on the state's highest…
-
North Carolina held its second primary of the year Tuesday and voters cast their ballots for representatives in Congress and a seat on the state's highest…
-
Early voting is underway in North Carolina's second primary of the year. Two incumbent members of Congress face off against each other. Also on the ballot…
-
Early voting is underway in North Carolina's second primary of the year. Two incumbent members of Congress face off against each other. Also on the ballot…
-
For the first time in 15 years, North Carolina voters will consider a bond referendum on their primary ballot. The funds from the $2 billion ‘Connect NC…
-
For the first time in 15 years, North Carolina voters will consider a bond referendum on their primary ballot. The funds from the $2 billion ‘Connect NC…