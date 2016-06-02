Science And Gender Identity

North Carolina’s House Bill 2 has stirred up numerous conversations about the lives of transgender Americans. It has also illuminated many misconceptions about what gender identity is and how it is formed.

Groups of scientists have stood up in opposition to HB2, arguing that there are genetic and biological causes of gender differences, and for the vast majority of trans individuals, their gender identity is not a choice.

Host Frank Stasio talks with pediatric endocrinologist Deanna Adkins, director of the Duke Center for Child and Adolescent Gender Care, about the science of gender identity.