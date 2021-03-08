Government

-
What is Soylent Green? Who killed JFK? What goes on at Area 51? Paranoia is justified in these classics about conspiracies and cover-ups, reaching the…
With fewer than 15 days until the election, it is nearly impossible to avoid conversations about politics. While some Americans may be tempted to unplug…
North Carolina’s House Bill 2 has stirred up numerous conversations about the lives of transgender Americans. It has also illuminated many misconceptions…
Representative Barney Frank served in Congress for more than three decades. His momentous career was marked by personal and political achievements; he was…
A package of economic incentives aimed at luring businesses to North Carolina is one vote away from reaching the Governor’s desk.The Senate swiftly…
At 83, Congressman Howard Coble is retiring and leaving Capitol Hill after 30 years. Congressman Coble was a friend to many including musicians, farmers…