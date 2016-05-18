Is Religion Good For Your Health?

The latest numbers from the Pew Research Center show that the number of Americans who say they believe in God has declined in recent years. And millennials are much less likely than older Americans to belong to any religious faith.



But despite these trends, psychiatrist and researcher Harold Koenig argues that science shows that religious belief is good for mental and physical health.

Koenig is the cofounder and director of the Center for Spirituality, Theology and Health at Duke Medical Center. He has spent the past 30 years looking at the connection between religion and health, and his latest book “Health and Well-Being in Islamic Societies”(Springer International Publishing/2014) examines the impact of Islam on the daily health practices of modern-day Muslims.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Harold Koenig about his research in advance of his keynote presentation at “Spirited Talks,” an event sponsored by the nonprofit Johnson Service Corps at Chapel of The Cross in Chapel Hill tomorrow at 7 p.m.