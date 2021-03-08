-
Throughout his career, Dr. Charles van der Horst has always prioritized close relationships with his patients. He was on the front lines of the AIDS…
Healthcare in North Carolina is a tale of corporate giants in which business moves have major spillover effects on access and quality of healthcare for…
Sometimes Dr. David Tayloe’s patients are less than thrilled to see him. Take two-year-old Kenai. When Tayloe walks into the room and says hello, the…
The latest numbers from the Pew Research Center show that the number of Americans who say they believe in God has declined in recent years. And…
